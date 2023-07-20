SPRINGFIELD — During its regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees approved bonuses for top administrators, approved new artificial turf for the university’s baseball facilities and recognized Mike Reis for 44 years as the voice of the Salukis.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane and SIU System President Dan Mahony both will receive performance bonuses. Lane, who has just begun his fourth year as head of the Carbondale campus, is getting a $65,000 bonus – called “incentive compensation” in board documents – following his annual review by SIU System President Mahony. Additionally, the board approved a performance bonus for Mahony of $115,000. Mahony has led the SIU System – Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the SIU School of Medicine – since March 2020. Both leaders were given the highest possible annual bonus as outlined in their employment contracts.

Mahony told the board’s finance committee that Lane had earned the full bonus based on several factors “…including improvements in enrollment, particular freshmen enrollment,” he said. “From fall of ’19 to fall of ’22, it is up 46% in new freshmen and we’re anticipating an increase this fall. Fundraising success has increased considerably.”

Mahony also pointed to Lane’s leadership team, noting that when he arrived on campus, many vice chancellors and deans were in interim positions and said the chancellor had has success in building relationships on campus, in the community and across the state.

Mahony also received a bonus of $115,000 for what Gilbert called “great strides and advancement of the SIU system.” He was careful to point out that both leaders’ bonuses are paid from SIU Foundation funds and not state appropriations.

SIU Faculty Association President Jeffrey Punske said he hopes the spirit of performance incentives carries over when the university begins negotiations with faculty on its next contract when the current agreement expires in 2024.

"We believe all members of the university community deserve excellent compensation for their labor, we hope that the Board's commitment to incentive based pay for the President and the Chancellor will be reflected in our upcoming contract negotiations,” Punske wrote in an email to The Southern. “Regular employees have dealt with years of stagnant wages and rising costs. It is critical to reinvest in faculty and staff with the same degree of commitment to which the Board has provided Chancellor Lane and President Mahony. We hope the Board continues to take seriously our obligation to student success and fully invest in the faculty and staff most responsible for that success."

In other board business, Abe Martin Field, home of the Saluki baseball team, will be getting new artificial turf. The current playing surface is about 10 years old and nearing the end of its expected lifespan, Lane told the board. The board approved $1.25 million for new turf, expected to be installed during the fall.

The board also recognized longtime Saluki sports broadcaster Mike Reis for more than four decades of service to the university. In reading a resolution honoring Reis, Gilbert said the “voice of the Salukis” had called a wide range of Saluki athletic contests including 501 football games and more than 1,300 SIU basketball games.

