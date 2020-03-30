SIU board votes to give system president broad authority to reimburse students for some costs

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted Monday to provide broad authority to President Daniel Mahony to issue reimbursements to students for some costs as campuses have moved instruction to online and other distance learning platforms.

The board, which typically sets tuition and fees and room and board costs, did not specify how the reimbursements should be handled. Rather, it gave the president flexibility to make those determinations in consultation with the chancellors of the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses, and the dean of the SIU School of Medicine.

Mahony told the board the anticipated reimbursements to students are likely to total between $4 million and $5 million at both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses.

Fewer than 400 students are presently staying in the dorms on the Carbondale campus out of 1,772 prior to spring break, according to a university official. This does not include students and their families in family housing, which is for most their primary residence.

SIU earlier this month canceled face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester and moved many classes to online and other formats in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.