SIU campus climate survey results discussed

Most faculty, staff and students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale feel that the campus is one that is both welcoming and feels safe.

That’s the findings of a Southern Illinois University system campus climate survey conducted earlier this year.

More than one-half of the respondents indicated that they felt welcome on the university campuses, with administrators and white employees feeling most welcome among all groups surveyed. Additionally, more than 60% of veterans, internationals, LGBTQ and people with disabilities reported feeling welcome.

The study found that white and Asian staff members felt more welcome than Hispanic and Latino staff and Hispanic faculty members were seven times more likely than their white and Asian counterparts to strongly agree that they experience racism on the campuses.

The survey, conducted by an outside firm, was sent in March and April this year to 20,000 students and 7,000 employees across all SIU campuses as a sort of fact-finding and benchmark-setting activity for Sheila Caldwell, vice president of antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion for the SIU system. She said as one new to the role it was important for her to have baseline data to determine institutional effectiveness and to set a path forward.

Caldwell shared the survey findings with members of the Carbondale campus’ American Association of University Women on Tuesday evening in an online presentation. The results previously had been shared with members of the SIU Board of Trustees and other campus groups.

She said 52% of employees and about 18% of students completed the surveys, and added that survey developers were intentional in sending the questionnaire to a diverse population of people.

Of particular note, Caldwell said, was that African-American and Black students were twice as likely to want to leave the campus as white students. She said that could lead to new retention efforts.

“So now we're looking at mentoring, we’re thinking about changes to advising for those particular students, we're also considering professional development training to make sure that all of our faculty and staff are culturally h competent or culturally aware and they're trained in these matters,” she said.

Of the respondents, fewer than 50% felt they could express their religious views on camps and fewer than 40% felt comfortable expressing political views.

Caldwell said many of those completing the survey indicated they would like to see an anonymous way to report threats and concerns.

“They said if we had a reporting mechanism where they could share about individuals who they felt may harm themselves or harm others and it was anonymous, that would be helpful.”

Coldwell said the results of the survey were very similar for each of the SIU system campuses and the work is a starting point for discussions.

“We’re going to pay attention, we’re going to monitor and we’re going to improve,” she said. “We want to communicate that everyone is responsible for improving the campus climate. It’s going to take every student, every faculty member, every staff member and every administrator to be aware and to make sure people are having positive experiences.”

She said she expects to conduct a similar in a couple of years to determine progress and achievements in improving the campus climate.

Caldwell's presentation can be viewed on the Carbondale Public Library's YouTube channel.