SIU cancels events expected to draw 25 people or more

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials are swiftly moving to respond to nationwide novel coronavirus concerns by extending spring break a week, moving classes online, canceling events expected to draw crowds of 25 or more — including the much-anticipated speech by "Jeopardy!" star Ken Jennings — and readying its health clinic to receive students should any display symptoms. It’s too soon to say whether the university will hold May graduation ceremonies, officials said.
Students were expected to return to campus Monday, but spring break has been expanded a week to March 23, Interim Chancellor John Dunn announced on Wednesday. SIU’s response follows statewide and nationwide trends in higher education as the nation tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, SIU officials offered additional details about their response plan during an afternoon news conference. Residence halls will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday and dining halls at 2 p.m. With classes moving online or to alternative formats such as teleconferencing and email instruction, students have the option of moving back into their dorms or taking classes remotely from their parents’ homes or elsewhere.
Students were provided single rooms on campus this year, “so that helps a lot with the social distancing piece,” said Lori Stettler, vice chancellor of student affairs, referencing the recommended practice of controlling the spread of the virus by people staying at least 6 feet apart to the degree possible.
Though student classes will primarily be offered online, spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith stressed that campus remains open.
“We’ll still be doing business,” she said. “Students who want to stay on campus will still be allowed to be on campus. The library will be open. This is really about the concept of social distancing, of keeping large crowds apart.” Goldsmith said that the approach SIU is taking at its Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses is similar to precautionary measures that Illinois public universities are implementing statewide.
Spring athletics have also been curtailed. The Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday announced the cancellation of the women’s basketball tournament, and has suspended all competitive sporting activities until March 30, according to Matt Baughman, the chancellor’s chief of staff. In the meantime, Baughman said student-athletes can attend practices and use the weight rooms. Spring football can continue, but it’s uncertain whether scrimmages can be a part of that, he said.
Goldsmith said the university started making contingency plans a week ago or so. “It happened much faster,” she said, “things moved a lot faster than we anticipated, I would say.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Illinois health officials had confirmed 32 cases of coronavirus, all of them in northern Illinois. One case had been confirmed in St. Louis. There have been no confirmed cases in Southern Illinois, either on the campus or in the nearby communities. The university’s response is precautionary and intended to help slow the spread of the virus, officials said.
If students who remain in the area while attending online classes suspect that they may have COVID-19 symptoms, they are instructed to call SIU Student Health Services. A staff member wearing protective equipment will meet them at the door with a mask, and set them up in a private room. Dr. Paul Bennett, Student Health Services medical chief of staff, said that the school’s clinic is not fully equipped to test for the virus as of Thursday because it lacks the equipment to process a respiratory virus survey, but hopes that changes soon.
His staff is working with Southern Illinois Healthcare to coordinate the possibility of collecting specimens there and sending them to the hospital for processing while the student remains in the care of Student Health Services. The goal is to serve students on campus to the degree possible, he said. If students are extremely ill, they will be transported to an emergency room, he said. But the university wants to especially avoid sending mildly ill patients to an already overwhelmed emergency room in the community.
“I still think we’re going to be the best resources for the students,” he said, offering these instructions to anyone who suspects they may have symptoms: “Call us. We’ll do the best we can. We’ll figure it out.”
But the situation is rapidly evolving, he noted. “And what I’m telling you today may change tomorrow.”
The university isn’t certain yet how many students will return to campus and take online classes in their dorm rooms, versus staying back home. Students can continue working their on-campus jobs, but are instructed to call their supervisors if they don’t plan to return to campus so that they can make other plans. Students who decline to move back into their dorms will not receive a refund on room and board, Goldsmith said. “At this point, since they have been given the option, we are not planning on doing reimbursements.”
Provost Meera Komarraju said faculty would make every effort not to compromise the educational experience. “I think in terms of the quality they experience, they’re trying to keep it as close as possible to an in-class experience,” she said. The university already offers numerous online courses, so systems are in place for that. But online forums present unique challenges for hands-on programs and science lab classes. Faculty are working through those details, Komarraju said. That includes employing creative ways to teach lab classes online, but also keeping labs open for students who want to participate in-person in small groups. Programs that offer one-on-one instruction, including the university’s renowned aviation program, can also continue for the time being, she said.
Goldsmith said the university will continue to review its novel coronavirus response plan each day. Whether on-campus classes are resumed later this semester will depend on how the situation evolves, she said. For now, there will be no large events on campus. Goldsmith said staff has compiled a list of planned events across campus in the coming weeks and canceled most of them.
Jennings, known as the greatest "Jeopardy!" player of all time, was expected to speak to a packed house on March 27 at Shryock Auditorium as part of SIU’s 150th anniversary wrap-up festivities. His planned talk created a big buzz, and Goldsmith said canceling it was disappointing. She said that efforts will be made to reschedule Jennings to visit in the fall, though nothing is certain.
Finally, students who complete their coursework will be allowed to graduate, officials said. But it’s not clear at this time whether they will get to walk across a stage and collect their diplomas.
“We haven’t made a decision about commencement because students are very interested and concerned about it,” she said. “But we will have to make a decision at some point. That’s where we’re hoping to access things day by day.”
SIU is updating its website at shc.siu.edu/coronavirus as more developments occur.
