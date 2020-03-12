SIU cancels events expected to draw 25 people or more

The university isn’t certain yet how many students will return to campus and take online classes in their dorm rooms, versus staying back home. Students can continue working their on-campus jobs, but are instructed to call their supervisors if they don’t plan to return to campus so that they can make other plans. Students who decline to move back into their dorms will not receive a refund on room and board, Goldsmith said. “At this point, since they have been given the option, we are not planning on doing reimbursements.”

Provost Meera Komarraju said faculty would make every effort not to compromise the educational experience. “I think in terms of the quality they experience, they’re trying to keep it as close as possible to an in-class experience,” she said. The university already offers numerous online courses, so systems are in place for that. But online forums present unique challenges for hands-on programs and science lab classes. Faculty are working through those details, Komarraju said. That includes employing creative ways to teach lab classes online, but also keeping labs open for students who want to participate in-person in small groups. Programs that offer one-on-one instruction, including the university’s renowned aviation program, can also continue for the time being, she said.