SIU cancels summer camps for 2020

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials have decided to cancel a wide variety of summer camps and conference housing for summer 2020 due to ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the rest of the country.

However, details are coming soon regarding fun alternative, virtual or at-home experiences that will be available this summer.

Touch of Nature Environmental Center is canceling all of its summer camp programs through July 31 while Conference and Scheduling Services is canceling all summer camps and summer camp and conference housing for summer 2020.

The Touch of Nature cancellation includes all sessions of Camp Little Giant, children and youth EdVenture Camps and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois sessions hosted at the facility.

The decision to cancel the camps was not an easy one, but was necessary because assuring the health and well-being of campers and the community is paramount, according to J.D. Tanner, director of Touch of Nature.

Those who have registered online for EdVenture Camps will receive full refunds. Touch of Nature recreation therapy staff will contact those who registered for Camp Little Giant to arrange for refunds. Information on the Girl Scout camps is available at www.gsofsi.org.