SIU cancels traditional May commencement while officials explore ideas for a virtual celebration

Housing

Students who are not planning to be on campus for the semester and elect to continue their studies at home may retrieve their belongings at any time. On weekdays, staff will be on hand to check out students who move out of their rooms. On the weekends, signage is posted with the name and number of the hall director on duty who will assist with this process. Students who want to wait until later in the semester to come for their belongings are welcome to do so.

Reimbursements

"We are receiving many questions about possible reimbursement for room, board and student fees from students who will not be completing the semester on campus," Dunn wrote. "We are exploring options now. It’s complicated and may take some time, so we appreciate your patience. Our goal is to be as fair and responsible as possible, recognizing that we must coordinate with other agencies. Please know that we are looking at all of our options and will let the community know what we decide as soon as possible."

Student employment and compensation