SIU Cannabis Symposium set for Saturday

A symposium set for Saturday at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will explore the growing hemp and cannabis industry.

The Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium is geared toward those with an interest in cannabis as well as the recreational and medical uses of the product.

Speakers include researchers, policy advisors and business leaders.

The event is sponsored by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center. An exhibition area will showcase consumer products and production technologies.

The symposium will be offered both in-person at the SIU Student Center as well as virtually. Last year’s inaugural event was held online only.

“We’re really excited that we are going to be able to do it in person,” said Dale “Buck” Hales, professor and chair of the SIU School of Medicine Department of Biomedical Science. “The symposium is simply geared toward the cannabis industry and those with medical or recreational interests.”

Hales is researching the use of cannabis in medicine and as a treatment for cancer.

Hales said holding the symposium in person will allow for expanded networking opportunities. He added that presentations at the event will include discussions on the establishment of industry standards, regulatory issues, production technologies, the retail landscape for cannabis and truth in labeling for CBD and other related products.

The 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. symposium includes a vendor area. In-person registration is $95 and includes lunch. For those desiring virtual attendance, the cost is $50. The virtual option includes streaming of the speakers only.

Speakers include Marsha Rossner of the University of Chicago Cancer Center who will discuss the use of CBD in fighting COVID-19, Mark Peysakovitch of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois who will talk about regulatory and legislative efforts in affecting cannabis and Mary Kinsel, director of SIU’s mass spectrometry facility who will present on her research with CBD and truth-in-labeling. Hales will present about the role of cannabis in medicine.

Hales said the symposium is an effort for the Cannabis Science Center to engage with the community.

“A big part of our mission is to be an information clearinghouse. This symposium is something we plan to do every year to keep people abreast of developments in the industry,” he said.

For more information and registration, call Rebecca Dycus at (618) 453-1141.

