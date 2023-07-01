CARBONDALE — This fall, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Cannabis Science Center will present a symposium on growing cannabis on large to small scales.

The symposium titled “Controlled Environment Agriculture: From Home-Grown to Facilities” is set for Sept. 9 at the SIU Student Center Auditorium. It is open to all interested in growing and processing cannabis.

The symposium is the fourth such gathering hosted by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center. Previous conferences have included presentations by researchers, producers, exhibitors, vendors, students and community members.

The Sept. 9 event will include experts providing information on Illinois cannabis cultivation law, plant propagation, genetics and optimizing growing conditions. Sessions on alternative production techniques, quality testing and end uses also are on the agenda, as well as exhibits and research presentations by SIU students.

Registration is required for the event, with an $85 fee for the general public and $25 fee for students. Registration will open soon, and additional details for the event will be posted on the center’s website. Contact Rebecca Dycus at rdycus@siu.edu for more information.