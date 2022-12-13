SIU Carbondale 2022 fall commencement is Dec. 17

CARBONDALE — The academic achievements of more than 900 Southern Illinois University Carbondale students will be celebrated at fall 2022 commencement exercises on Dec. 17 at the Banterra Center.

Commencement begins at 11 a.m. There is no limit to guests, and all seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no ticket required.

As of early December, there are 909 candidates for degrees for the fall 2022 semester: 607 for bachelor’s degrees, 231 for master’s degrees, 50 for doctoral degrees, four for law degrees and 17 for associate degrees.

“This is an exciting time for our students and their families,” said Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Our students imagined a better world and their role in it. They have achieved this milestone through their drive, persistence and hard work. I look forward to personally congratulating them all.”

– SIU Media Services