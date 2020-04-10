SIU Carbondale announces 3 chancellor finalists, dates for virtual public forums

“Our goal is to use technological tools to engage as many people in the interview process as possible,” Morris said. “We want to be sure students, faculty, staff and others have an opportunity to engage with and hear from the candidates.”

Information on each candidate is available at chancellor.siu.edu/search. The site will also provide details about accessing the open forums at least two days before each forum. It will also include an online form to provide confidential feedback on each candidate.

The candidates will have public forums from 9 to 10 a.m. on the following dates:

April 17: Stapleton;

April 21: Lane; and

April 23: Evans.

Stapleton, a professor of chemistry/biochemistry and biological sciences, has been at Western Michigan University since 1990, beginning as an assistant professor. She was associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 2007 to 2012 and dean of the Graduate College from 2012 to 2019. She also served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs in 2017-18 and became special assistant to the provost in 2019.