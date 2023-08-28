CARBONDALE — Exceptional efforts in the classroom and in their communities helped this year’s Chancellor’s and Provost’s Scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale stand out from their peers.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious first-year award, covers tuition, mandatory fees, housing, and meals for four years. The 33 students this year were selected from a pool of almost 670 applicants.

The Provost’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious transfer student award, covers tuition and mandatory fees for two years. The 15 recipients were among nearly 150 applicants.

The selections were based on students’ academic credentials and an essay. In addition to high academic credentials, the awardees have a record of leadership in their communities and participation in numerous extracurricular activities. All scholars are welcomed as members of the University Honors Program where they join a cohort of high achieving students who are involved in intellectual explorations across disciplines and campus leadership and service to SIU and the Carbondale community.

The 2023-2024 Chancellor’s Scholarship recipients, listed by hometown, high school and major are as follows:

ILLINOIS

Alto Pass: Makenzie Hilliard, Cobden High School, early childhood education.

Arthur: Ashley Seegmiller, Arthur High School, biological sciences.

Ava: Lex Deming, Trico Senior High School, exercise science.

Belleville: Katherine Hopkins, home school, computer science.

Blue Mound: Katelyn Martin, Meridian High School, agribusiness economics.

Carbondale: Amira Alkhatim, Carbondale Community High School, computer engineering.

Carbondale: Corey Crombar, Carbondale Community High School, history education.

Chicago: Adriana Alvarez, John Hancock High School, aviation management.

Chicago: Parker Handley, Disney II Magnet School-Lawndale, biological sciences.

Chicago: Michelle Vuu, Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center, biochemistry.

Chicago Heights: Tanya Martinez, Bloom High School, marketing.

Deerfield: Laura Antoniak, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, chemistry.

Du Quoin: Brock Hamburger, Du Quoin High School, physiology.

Herrin: Fox Connor, Herrin High School, management.

Herrin: Haresh Kittu, Carterville High School, physiology.

Jonesboro: Isabel Tehandon, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, early childhood education.

Karnak: Campbell Douglas, Vienna High School, agribusiness economics.

Marion: Bryson Burgess, Marion High School, exercise science.

Mount Prospect: Emma Watychowicz, Prospect High School, psychology.

Murphysboro: Caden Robinson, Murphysboro High School, biological sciences.

North Aurora: Ella Lind, Illinois Math and Science Academy, computer engineering.

Pinckneyville: Carly Heisner, Pinckneyville Community High School, chemistry.

Ridgway: Sidney Raymer, Gallatin County High School, geography and environmental resources.

Tinley Park: Brooke Morris, Victor J. Andrew High School, communication disorders and sciences.

INDIANA

Bloomington: Natalie Hawkins, Edgewood High School, zoology.

Evansville: Carly Gist, Benjamin Bosse High School, exploratory.

IOWA

Ankeny: Caroline Walker, Ankeny High School, physiology

KENTUCKY

Paducah: Natalie Taylor, McCracken County High School, nursing.

MISSOURI

Fenton: Jason Thompson, Saint John Vianney High School, marketing.

Wentzville: Charlene Dale, Saint Dominic High School, psychology.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Sioux Falls: Michael Grismer, Roosevelt High School, aviation flight.

TENNESSEE

Clarksville: Jasmyn Melendez, Northwest High School, mortuary science and funeral service.

Franklin: Ashlyn Edmondson, Centennial High School, languages, cultures and international studies.

ILLINOIS

Benton: Audrey Gulley, Rend Lake College, psychology.

Carbondale: Bailey Warner, Southeastern Illinois College, musical theater.

Carlyle: Zachary Kampwerth, Kaskaskia College, agribusiness economics.

Cisne: Grace Milligan, Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, crop, soil, and environmental management.

Crystal Lake: Chase Lotito, McHenry County College, electrical engineering.

Columbia: Lydia Dowell, Southwestern Illinois College, art.

Geneva: Carlos Gomez, Waubonsee Community College, history.

Hoffman Estates: Margaret Krupp, Harper College, communication studies.

Marion: Alexis Edwards, John A. Logan College, elementary education.

New Berlin: Dain Richie, Parkland College, economics.

Sherman: Josie Dame, Lincoln Land Community College, radiologic sciences.

Tamms: Daisha Carthell, Shawnee Community College, physical therapist assistant.

Washington: Miles Niehaus, Illinois Central College, music.

ARKANSAS

Success: Makayla Ward, Crowley’s Ridge College, zoology.

KANSASJunction City: Ashlynn Shea, Barton Community College, zoology.