“These remarkable students — several of them in our own backyard — have imagined a better future and have worked hard toward making it a reality. That’s why they are receiving the Provost’s Scholarship,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “To see the delight on their faces when we surprise them with our university’s highest honor for transfer students is a joy. Scholarships like this fit in well with our Imagine 2030 strategic plan, which includes a pillar for student success and engagement. We look forward to welcoming our Provost’s Scholars to campus this fall.”