SIU Carbondale chancellor candidate interviews postponed

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahony has postponed planned campus visits by finalists for the Carbondale chancellor position.

He had previously announced plans to carry forward with interviews, conducted virtually and in small groups.

In a Thursday evening letter to the university community, Manhony said there were clear signals that institutions and organizations would be asked to take additional steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19, prompting him to reverse course.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide stay-at-home order the next day.

The interviews were scheduled to take place over the next two weeks.

“While we had already planned a modified and largely virtual interview approach due to COVID-19, the plan still involved candidate travel and meetings in small groups,” Mahony said in his letter. “Given the increased uncertainty about restrictions over the next couple of weeks, I now believe that it is in the best interests of the candidates and the university community to delay the interview process.”