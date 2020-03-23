You are the owner of this article.
SIU Carbondale chancellor candidate interviews postponed
SIU Carbondale chancellor candidate interviews postponed

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahony has postponed planned campus visits by finalists for the Carbondale chancellor position.   

He had previously announced plans to carry forward with interviews, conducted virtually and in small groups.

In a Thursday evening letter to the university community, Manhony said there were clear signals that institutions and organizations would be asked to take additional steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19, prompting him to reverse course.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide stay-at-home order the next day.

The interviews were scheduled to take place over the next two weeks.

“While we had already planned a modified and largely virtual interview approach due to COVID-19, the plan still involved candidate travel and meetings in small groups,” Mahony said in his letter. “Given the increased uncertainty about restrictions over the next couple of weeks, I now believe that it is in the best interests of the candidates and the university community to delay the interview process.”

Mahony said he has asked Search Advisory Committee Chair Marc Morris to explore an alternative timeline for the process, with interviews possibly rescheduled for late April, utilizing the previously outlined modified process.

The chosen candidate will replace Interim Chancellor John Dunn, who took over in December 2018 after the untimely death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

