The hair on Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane’s head shows a little more gray than when he took the role as the campus’ top administrator three years ago, but leading a campus through organizational changes already in process, navigating months of COVID-19 restrictions and having a leadership team chocked with “interim” in many of their titles will do that.

Still, he overflows with enthusiasm, excitement and optimism for SIU and it shows. The Southern sat down with the Chancellor for what has become an annual visit about SIU and its future.

The Southern: You are entering your fourth year as SIU’s chancellor. Tell us about your time here.

Lane: It’s hard to believe it’s been three years. Year one was obviously COVID and that was a very tough time to start, especially for someone who likes to be out and about among students and meeting faculty and community. Fast forward two years and now we have a staff now that’s permanent staff, folks that are not interim. I think we’ve got folks here now who are willing to be servant leaders and be responsive to faculty, staff and student needs, and not afraid to listen to the campus and the community. When you’re entrusted with operating an institution of higher education for three years, it goes fast.

The Southern: In looking back on your album of work over three years, what are your greatest hits and your greatest misses?

Lane: I think the biggest hit is enrollment. Our freshman class over the last three years has grown every year. If you compare that to what’s happening across the country, you won’t find many institutions that are seeing that kind of growth. Our transfer enrollment has gotten a lot better and that’s because of our strategy to form the relationship with the Illinois Community College Board and Saluki Step ahead to really reach out and show there is a pipeline or bridge to SIU Carbondale. Our graduate enrollment is doing well as well. We are really excited about the work in overall enrollment, which happens to be our number one pillar in the strategic plan, is just really about student success and engagement and our overall goal is, you know, us to get to 15,000 students, by the end of our strategic plan in 2030.

There’s so much more we have to get to and that includes still enrollment. We’re still talking about ways to continue to increase enrollment in ways that we can capitalize on keeping students here locally in this region coming to SIU Carbondale as a first choice university. It is not enough just to recruit students, but we need to retain those students and make sure they go from orientation to graduation into the workplace. And it’s our job to get them there through those pipelines. Things that we need to get accomplished.

The Southern: When you look around, what is your perception of morale on the campus?

Lane: I try to have a good pulse, or at least finger on the pulse of how people feel in terms of their ability to know they’re making a difference here. One of the things that we use to test the pulse is how we connect with our constituents. We’ve got representatives for everything, and I meet with each and every one. And I really have discussions about how things are going. What could we do better? What are we doing well? I never assume that all is well. I think if you do that you kind of get the hubris mentality and you end up getting it wrong. I think we stay in the mode of we have to constantly work on things to make sure that people want to be here, and that they see exactly how they fit within the strategic plan and most importantly, the contributions they’re making to the institution. I think the beauty of our administrative team is we are not afraid of criticism. We’re not afraid of redesigning some things if we need to based on feedback or data and I think you’ve got to stay in those modes when you’re doing these kinds of jobs.

The Southern: It seems that the university has enjoyed a period of relative peace and quiet in terms of labor agreements and constituencies, especially in light of recent labor disagreements at Eastern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Can you avoid that here?

Lane: The beauty is we work ahead. (Faculty Association President) Jeff Punske and I just met the other day and we’re talking about this very thing. We don’t want to be in those positions, so let’s start early, let’s start thinking about what are some of the things that we need to be thinking about in this new contract, because we want to make sure faculty feel valued.

Right now, we’re going through our internal faculty equity study. That’s going to show us exactly how many faculty on our campus are not being paid what they should be paid as compared to their peers. We’ve got support from the Faculty Senate to do that and support from the Faculty Association to really take a hard look at that and then make some difference. We did that last year with our administrative and professional and civil staff. There were some very egregious cases that we uncovered and we adjusted those salaries accordingly. We’ll do the same for our faculty going forward and phase one. So we’ll look at how people compare to each other. We’ll find out if we’ve got some internal issues. In phase two that is in we’ll look at how our faculty compare to faculty members at a similarly situated high research activity institution because we don’t want to lose that talent. We don’t want them applying for jobs at other places; We want them to stay here.

The Southern: I’ve heard you say that wherever you go in the community, whether it is the grocery store or the movies or anywhere else, people ask you the same thing. So let’s ask the “Kroger Question:” What are your expectations for enrollment in the fall?

Lane: First a disclaimer, nothing is official until the 10th day of the semester, but right now, in our freshman class, we have already exceeded the number of students registered we had last fall, which happened to be one of the highest freshman classes we’ve had on record here in years. That’s a good sign. We’ve got to hold that; we still have five weeks to go. We still have to recruit; we still have to yield those students, but it looks very promising.

Our partnerships with community colleges – that’s a number I’m really, really excited about because it’s the same way with the undergraduate enrollment for first time college students but we strategically set out to get into that market almost day one when I arrived because we knew that would be something that could help us long term and it seems it’s working out that way. Also, our graduate student enrollment looks good right now. We’re up 51% from this time last year, so that’s 190 more graduate students.

If you look over the last three years in terms of what our numbers look like in freshmen, transfer and graduate, in every category, they’ve all gone north, meaning they’ve increased. Now we’re going to be focused heavily on retention. That’s going to be all work in this next academic year is – to set up a structure that helps students with persistence and progression to graduation? That’s got to be our focus. You can recruit all day long, but if you don’t retain all those students, you’re right back to square one.

We’re never satisfied in enrollment, but we’re cautiously optimistic. The fall seems to be shaping up well. Overall, we were expecting to be up not just in new freshman, transfers or graduates, but we’re expecting to be up overall. That would be a first here in a number of years, and for us, it will just be the beginning of what we want to see increase every year.