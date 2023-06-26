CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is being honored for its commitment as one of the nation’s top transfer-friendly institutions by an academic honors society for associate-degree granting colleges and universities.

SIU Carbondale is among 208 public and private colleges and universities listed on Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes excellence in the development and support of dynamic and innovative pathways for community college transfer students.

Wendell Williams, associate chancellor of enrollment management, said the honor bestowed on the top 25% highest-rated colleges reflects SIU’s commitment to student success and engagement, a pillar of the Imagine 2030 strategic plan.

“We value the Salukis who come to us from community colleges,” he said, “and we are doing everything we can to eliminate barriers, save our students time and money, and provide seamless pathways to an affordable, high-quality bachelor’s degree at a premier doctoral university.”

More than 2,500 transfer students have enrolled at SIU Carbondale in the past two years. The Saluki Step Ahead program, which brings the education of a four-year research university to place-bound students in community colleges in Illinois and beyond, has also met with success. Announced in September 2021, the program now has agreements with 43 community college campuses in Illinois, Missouri and Texas. The program enrolled 60 students in fall 2022 and 25 in spring 2023, and the university is on track to surpass that number this fall, according to Josi Rawls, associate director for transfer relations.

The honor roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion, according to the organization.