× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The presidents of the faculty and graduate assistant unions at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are calling on university administration to commit to remote learning, teaching and working instead of widespread face-to-face education for the upcoming fall semester, with exceptions for courses and other university functions that must take place on campus.

“If we encourage students to congregate in Carbondale, we will not only endanger their health and safety, but that of SIUC instructors and staff, and others in the Carbondale area,” said Dave Johnson, president of the SIUC Faculty Association, which represents tenured and tenure-track faculty. Tenured and tenure-track faculty are educators who have, or are working toward, an indefinite academic appointment that can be terminated only for cause or under extraordinary circumstances.

Johnson said the unions are not asking every class to move online, but that those that can be taught remotely, should be. “You can’t learn everything about flying a plane without flying a plane,” he said. “The people — the students and the faculty in those classes — are our essential workers, and you prioritize those things. You shift your resources to those people. You keep those people safe.”

The leaders of the SIUC Faculty Association and Graduate Assistants United, which represents the university’s graduate student teaching and research assistants, joined the Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers, unions that represent nearly 240,000 K-12, college and university employees, in calling for remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Monday news release, the union’s leaders called on the university to:

Offer all courses remotely unless they can only be offered face to face and are required for students to advance in their programs and graduate.

Encourage students to return to Carbondale only if they are registered for courses that must be offered face to face or can only safely and effectively continue their studies by returning.

Focus planning and resources on ensuring the safety of students and staff who do need to study and work on campus.

Work urgently to address the digital divide by providing all off-campus students with reliable access to the internet.

Repurpose fees to address the digital divide and refund other on-campus fees for students who remain off campus.

Work with unions to advocate for state and federal funding to make universities whole for economic losses suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Work with unions to get the state and federal government to provide extended unemployment benefits for any workers who are laid off or cannot work safely on campus.

Rising cases

While masks and social distancing on campus are essential, the university “can do very little to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 outside of on-campus housing and classrooms,” Johnson wrote in the release while noting rising coronavirus cases in Southern Illinois. “We have to listen to what the scientists are telling us, rather than just hoping for the best,” he said.

Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department administrator, recently noted Jackson County’s rise in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to people in their teens and 20s. That’s in part because they are more social and they also are more likely to work jobs where they interact more frequently with the public, such as at bars and restaurants, Hagston said. “You just have more potential for exposure” with that age group, he recently told The Southern.

Hagston said while many young adults want to get back to “normal,” they must think about the community at large and do their part in following health guidelines. “Everybody wants to get back to normal, but we are unable to do that as long as there is an elevated level of transmission within the community,” he said. “Part of the college experience is learning how to be a good citizen of society and I think this plays into it.”

Class delivery

Johnson and Anna Wilcoxen, Graduate Assistants United president, wrote they believe courses that are offered on campus should be offered off campus, excluding classes that are deemed essential to be taught face to face. But, they opine students should largely be encouraged to remain off campus if they have a safe place where they can effectively continue their studies.

The union leaders add progress has been made in negotiating with the university in an effort to reduce risks in the classroom, but the measures “can’t address the issue of transmission outside of classrooms and dorms” while “most students don’t live in dorms, and the average student spends no more than fifteen hours a week in the classroom.”

In tackling the challenges of risky behavior outside of the classroom, Chancellor Austin Lane said the university is updating its student code of conduct to support student accountability amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will be working with the city of Carbondale in providing best practices and other education for returning students.

“We’re not using (the code) as a punitive method, we’re using it more as a safety method,” Lane said. “We’re asking them to wear masks. We’re asking them to not have large gatherings and parties and those kinds of things off campus (...) so we can keep everyone safe.”

Union leaders also said they worry the on-campus experience would not meet students’ expectations due to the constraints posed by the pandemic and could hurt the university’s reputation in the long term. “Even under the current reopening plan, most courses would be partially or completely online, and campus services and activities would be limited,” they wrote.

“Students and families should make the decisions that are right for them,” Johnson said. “The on-campus experience simply isn’t going to resemble what it’s been like in years past, and we shouldn’t be asking students to return to campus just to fill dorms and pay fees.”

Lane refuted that claim, stating all campus services will be available, although they may look somewhat different from a traditional fall semester.

COVID-19 on campus

The union leaders also questioned the transparency of the university in notifying the public about COVID-19 cases on campus. They claim that while the university quickly reported COVID-19 cases this spring, there has not been clear public reporting about the cases that have occurred on campus since then. “This makes it impossible for students, families, and others to make informed decisions about safety on campus,” they said.

While some have criticized the university for not planning on conducting mass testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that COVID-19 entry testing is not recommended for universities because it has not been systematically studied.

“It is unknown if entry testing in (institutes of higher education) provide any additional reduction in person-to-person transmission of the virus beyond what would be expected with implementation of other infection preventive measures,” the federal agency wrote in June 30 guidance to institutions of higher education.

Johnson said it is clear that the “CDC recommendation is political because SIU is asking students to get tested before they come (to campus and) clearly we believe it’s a good thing” that will keep the community safer. Students exhibiting symptoms can be tested through Southern Illinois Healthcare or SIU’s Student Health Center, but should call ahead.

Lane said the university is constantly looking at its plans for the fall semester and making adaptations to best fit the needs of the students and the community. Students living in residence halls have their own rooms, which makes the possibility of isolating positive cases more manageable, he said.

Lane said the university has made a commitment to safety while taking multiple steps to protect students, faculty and staff. The university’s administration has created a detailed safety plan that addresses masks and social distancing, cleaning protocols, testing and tracing, and personal responsibility.

At this point, the health center at SIU will only test symptomatic students, but Rae Goldsmith, university spokeswoman, suggested those who want to get tested to visit another testing facility in the community. Hagston said a recent grant of nearly $3 million from the Illinois Department of Public Health will allow an expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Jackson County Health Department and the community, some of which is earmarked to support small-scale testing efforts at SIU.

Changing plans

Institutions of higher education around the country are facing similar challenges in attempting to decide what educational delivery model is best for their students, instructors and communities. Out of nearly 3,000 colleges and universities surveyed by the The College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, about 700 are planning to be primarily online in the fall, 625 are planning to function primarily in person and over 800 are still trying to figure it out.

“Our fall plan, released last month, indicates that some courses will be online, some face-to-face and some a mix of both,” Lane said. The university surveyed students and faculty who indicated they preferred face-to-face instruction when possible, Lane said. But, many courses will still be online “because they can be taught effectively in an online format” and faculty have indicated a preference to go the virtual route.

Lane said the university’s goal is to “provide a safe, on-campus experience for those who take classes in person” while giving students as much flexibility as possible.

“Some courses will be face-to-face because they require lab and other experiences that cannot be offered online, and some courses will be a hybrid of face-to-face and online to minimize face-to-face instruction when possible,” he said.

Throughout the university administration’s decision-making process on class-delivery models for the fall semester, Lane said decisions have been “focused on the safety of students, faculty and staff.” The steps the university is taking are similar to those being taken at other universities in Illinois and across the country, he said, while aligning with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, the recommendations from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the recommendations from state and national health agencies.

Lane notes roughly half of the classes that have in the past been offered in person have been moved to have an online option, taking into consideration the instructor’s preference in delivery method, as well. He said administrators at the university are continuing to look at classes that can be moved to a digital format, including academic advisers who have been informing students of delivery changes as they are determined.

Divides during the pandemic

The digital and socioeconomic divides within the student community — including access to internet, technology and at times food — have only deepened with the COVID-19 pandemic, Lane said. SIU has received state and federal support to help students in situations where they may need help solving a challenge or bridging the digital divide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Students facing such situations should email chancellor@siu.edu.

While the university has plans in place for the semester, Lane said people should know that plans can change, but he hopes they can have a pleasant semester while realizing it won't look like a traditional semester. “I’ve not seen one plan that has it all figured out,” he said. “Most of the plans we’re looking at, they've had to be adjusted.”

As SIU strives to provide flexibility for the student body while keeping the college experience, Wilcoxen says it’s just not safe to have thousands of students returning on campus just yet.

“We all want to return to the classroom as soon as we can do so safely,” Wilcoxen said. “But it’s just not safe yet, physically or psychologically, and an unsafe learning environment does not lead to a quality education. If we act now to switch to remote learning, we can provide students with a high-quality educational experience while protecting our communities against the deadly threat of COVID-19.”

Lane said he understands the concern some may have with students returning for the fall, but wants the community to know the university will be working to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. “We’re going to do our part to make sure we do everything humanly possible to keep our students safe, to keep our community safe and to make sure we battle the pandemic together,” he said.

Photos: SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.