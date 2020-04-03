SIU Carbondale gives students pass/fail option, much as it did in 1970

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is giving most students the flexibility to choose a pass/fail option for their spring semester classes rather than letter grades — much as it did 50 years ago when facing a decidedly different crisis.
In a joint letter this week, Interim Chancellor John Dunn and Provost Meera Komarraju said the decision was “not easy to make” and presents numerous challenges related to accreditation requirements, grades required for pre-requisite courses, GPAs to determine scholarship eligibility and others.
“However, we believe that this is the best decision for students given the challenges you are facing and the unique situation we are experiencing,” they wrote. “The overriding principle is to provide flexibility for our students.”
Under the plan, faculty are scheduled to submit their final grades by May 13, and students can choose the pass/fail option, per class, after reviewing their letter grades. If they select that option, a pass grade will be substituted by the Registrar's office for the A, B, C or D letter grade. The “pass” grade for a course will not be calculated into GPAs, although the credits completed in the course will be counted for progression toward students’ degrees.
Students' Spring 2020 transcript will include a note: “Grades of Pass/Fail permitted in Spring 2020 in response to COVID-19 global pandemic.” Further, the university extended the date to drop classes to this Sunday.
The university announced March 12 that it was moving its classes to online and other distant learning platforms in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. It also extended spring break a week, and provided students the option of returning to their dorms or taking their classes remotely at home. Fewer than 400 remain in residence halls today of the nearly 1,800 prior to spring break.
Campus is quiet and feels oddly empty, in stark contrast to events that unfolded in 1970, when escalating protests prompted university officials to close campus and issue students pass/fail grades.
That year, the university shut down campus three weeks early as days of protests against the Vietnam War and related events escalated. On the evening of May 4, 1970, about 400 SIU students gathered on campus and voted to join others across the nation in a class boycott.
Earlier that day, four Kent State University students died after members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators. Three days later, about 1,500 people gathered near Main Street and Illinois Avenue on The Strip to protest.
The students, who had a permit to assemble, were told they could continue their march as long as they stayed off the Illinois Central railroad tracks. When they did not, law enforcement decided to disperse the crowd with tear gas. Mayhem broke loose as 40 state police officers pumped tear gas into the crowd. As the demonstrators ran, they vandalized businesses, throwing rocks at windows, and set fire to a vacant building on Mill Street, according to newspaper archives.
Then-Mayor David Keene responded by implementing a 7:30 p.m. curfew and forbidding gatherings of more than 25 people — one of the few overlapping details in the crises of 1970 and 2020 at SIU.
The then-chancellor, Robert MacVicar, tried unsuccessfully to restore order in the following days. On May 12, a large crowd of students gathered at Morris Library before beginning a march through Carbondale and to the home of then-SIU President Delyte D. Morris. The crowd swelled to about 3,500 students. It was mostly peaceful, The Daily Egyptian reported, though the president’s wife told the student newspaper that protesters set three fires in the home — on a mattress, in the kitchen, and in the living room where a cherry bomb landed. She also reported all the food was taken from their fridge. Chancellor MacVicar called for the campus to close, but Morris decided to put it to a vote of the campus community.
The following day, May 14, 1970, two students were killed at Jackson State College in Jackson, Mississippi, by police officers, and many others injured. With tensions rising, the university — like many across the country — became a powder keg. That’s when the SIU Board of Trustees, in consultation with then-Gov. Richard Ogilvie, voted to shut down campus for the spring semester three weeks early, and to issue students pass/fail grades for the semester. It was the only Illinois university to shut down that year.
Students facing hardships with COVID-19 response
This era’s campus shutdown is also intended to disperse crowds — but to slow the spread of a dangerous virus rather than quell political unrest.
In their Tuesday letter, Dunn and Komarraju said that some students had expressed concerns about challenges they are facing maintaining their academic performance with online instruction and other life interruptions.
“We understand that students are facing hardships related to access to technology, loss of employment, childcare, changes in family situations and more, all related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s stay-at-home directive,” they said. “For many faculty members, teaching in an online/alternate mode has also been a new experience with a sharp learning curve.”
Dunn and Komarraju said the university is doing its best to accommodate students and faculty “given the unusual and unprecedented circumstances” facing the campus community and the nation.
