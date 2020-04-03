SIU Carbondale gives students pass/fail option, much as it did in 1970

The then-chancellor, Robert MacVicar, tried unsuccessfully to restore order in the following days. On May 12, a large crowd of students gathered at Morris Library before beginning a march through Carbondale and to the home of then-SIU President Delyte D. Morris. The crowd swelled to about 3,500 students. It was mostly peaceful, The Daily Egyptian reported, though the president’s wife told the student newspaper that protesters set three fires in the home — on a mattress, in the kitchen, and in the living room where a cherry bomb landed. She also reported all the food was taken from their fridge. Chancellor MacVicar called for the campus to close, but Morris decided to put it to a vote of the campus community.