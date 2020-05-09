SIU Carbondale honors graduates with virtual commencement featuring Bob Odenkirk

“However at SIU, I had the opportunity to do comedy. I had a radio show on WIDB — 'We’re In Da Basement' — with my friend Tim Thomas,” Odenkirk said. “It was called 'The Primetime Special' and we reliably churned out comedy.”

Odenkirk recalled how he would finish his classwork, go into an empty classroom and write out the sketches. One day he said he looked down at his notes and asked himself if this was what being a professional writer was like — he said he wasn’t far off.

Despite the crisis graduates are currently facing, Odenkirk encouraged them to be introspective and find what they love during this uncertain time.

“This is an excellent time to look harder because we’re in a crisis time and if you’re looking for a silver lining ... let’s agree that maybe this is a golden moment of opportunity. Things are going to get going again,” Odenkirk said. “When this dumb jerk virus is scienced into submission, there will be lots of everything we want and need to do happening again.”

He said this is a good time for “considering a distant dream” and “doing the things that don’t cost anything but time.”