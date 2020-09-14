SIU Carbondale leadership considers mandatory COVID-19 testing

“If we can do so successfully, there could be a possibility of having more tests ... and mandatory (testing) could be an option,” Lane said Monday. “We have not yet made that decision yet today, but, I won’t take it off the table.”

When asked about students seeking out COVID-19 antibody tests, Dr. Andrew Riffey of the SIU Student Health Center said they are not offering any antibody testing due to a lack of access, and noted there may be discrepancies with the testing. “If there is antibody testing that is done, it’s not going to necessarily confirm or not 100% that you had the virus before,” he said. “The antibody testing is still in the works of being ramped up and tested to see how accurate it actually is.”

Riffey added he doesn’t recommend getting an antibody test at this time, and said it may provide a “false sense of security” as there may be the possibility individuals could be reinfected with COVID-19.

Along with the university’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing on campus, officials said the community should expect to see an increase in cases affiliated with the university.