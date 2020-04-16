SIU Carbondale manufactures, donates 3D-printed face shields to SIH

“Over years we’ve built a 3D design lab, and we use designs and printing to serve our students as well as STEM teachers in the area,” Bu said. “Because of this, we got a message from a Lewis School teacher with whom we had done a workshop, as well as from another of my students from Mount Vernon whose husband does laser cutting. They told us about the SIH request for the shields.”

SIH sent the construction plan files, created by the European Prusa 3D printing team and recommended by SIH, to SIU. Faculty were off and running from there, with Grant Miller, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, and Harvey Henson, director of the STEM Education Research Center, leading the way along with Bu.

They began working with raw filaments and other materials they had on hand, but have ordered more. They plan to continue building the shields as long as they are needed.

“The 3D design lab has been supported by the STEM Center and the SIU Foundation over the years,” Bu said. “We designed some tools to make the clear face shields. But the STEM Center is fully supporting this effort with equipment, space and supplies. We worked together closely to make this happen.”

Aaron Scott, associate professor of design in the School of Art and Design, is also working on building the shields.