SIU Carbondale nursing program earns approval to begin this fall

• Using the National Council of Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) blueprint to maximize student success within the program and national licensure exams.

• Following The Essentials of Baccalaureate Education for Professional Nursing Practice to establish a quality program.

Still much to do

Work this summer will be to ensure all lab supplies are organized and lab equipment is set up to include manikin placement, cloud simulation storage, and medication administration system training. The program will also submit an accreditation application to The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education -- a voluntarily sought accreditation “designed to demonstrate to the public the professional quality of our curriculum and delivery,” Whittington said.