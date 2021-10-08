SIU Carbondale plans for two in-person commencement in December

CARBONDALE – Commencement ceremonies for fall 2021 graduates at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are set to return to Banterra Center on Dec. 11.

In an effort to keep graduates and their guests safe, two separate ceremonies – broken down by colleges and schools – are planned.

Commencement will be compliant with the Restore Illinois Plan.

The university is committed to protecting the community, so all graduates and their guests must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

At this time, there is no limit to guests, and all seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with no ticket required.

The university held a virtual commencement in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person ceremonies were held outdoors at Saluki Stadium in May 2021.

The fall commencement schedule for December 2021 graduates is:

11 a.m. ceremony

College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences

College of Business and Analytics

College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics

School of Law

School of Medicine

2 p.m. ceremony

College of Arts and Media

College of Health and Human Sciences

College of Liberal Arts

School of Education

For additional information, go to commencement.siu.edu.

