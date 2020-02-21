SIU Carbondale's provost for enrollment management to leave for job in Michigan

CARBONDALE — Jennifer DeHaemers, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving her post to become Central Michigan University's first vice president of student recruitment and retention, according to a news release from CMU.

"In more than two decades meeting the challenges of university admissions and enrollment, Jennifer DeHaemers has proven herself a collaborative leader with vision, skill and a track record of accomplishment," Bob Davies, Central Michigan University president, said in the release. "I look forward to working with her to lead our university in attracting students and ensuring their success."

The release says DeHaemers, while at SIU Carbondale, increased freshman-to-sophomore retention and increased undergraduate applications and admissions for freshman and transfer students for fall 2020 — the university's first such increase in many years.

DeHaemers said the new position is a promotion and offers a broader set of responsibilities, similar to those she had at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she worked from 1997 to 2017.