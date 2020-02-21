SIU Carbondale's provost for enrollment management to leave for job in Michigan

CARBONDALE — Jennifer DeHaemers, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving her post to become Central Michigan University's first vice president of student recruitment and retention, according to a news release from CMU.
"In more than two decades meeting the challenges of university admissions and enrollment, Jennifer DeHaemers has proven herself a collaborative leader with vision, skill and a track record of accomplishment," Bob Davies, Central Michigan University president, said in the release. "I look forward to working with her to lead our university in attracting students and ensuring their success."
The release says DeHaemers, while at SIU Carbondale, increased freshman-to-sophomore retention and increased undergraduate applications and admissions for freshman and transfer students for fall 2020 — the university's first such increase in many years.
DeHaemers said the new position is a promotion and offers a broader set of responsibilities, similar to those she had at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she worked from 1997 to 2017.
“SIU is a terrific university and I’m not leaving for any other reason other than the fact that this position at Central Michigan really provides me the next step in my career ladder,” DeHaemers said. “I really feel like the work I’ve done and the work other people have done is really turning the university around.”
DeHaemers said her points of largest impact in her time at SIU Carbondale include hiring John Frost as the director of undergraduate admissions, implementing “SLATE,” a cloud-based enrollment management system and implementing an online application for admission.
“(Frost) has done a really good job of building a team in the admissions office and they have set some really impressive goals,” DeHaemers said. “They're a large part of why our applications in admissions are up as much as they are this year.”
Using SLATE has been a “game-changer” for her team at SIU, DeHaemers said.
“It's so intuitive and we are able to really communicate well with students, '' she said. “I think that's a big part of our success this year, as well.”
The SIU Board of Trustees voted to freeze student tuition and fees for the 2020 school year at SIU Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville during its December meeting.
SIU Carbondale freshman applications were up about 27% from that time the previous year, and the number of admitted students was up 21%.
SIU will launch a national search for DeHaemers’ replacement immediately, according to Rae Goldsmith, university spokeswoman, but a timeline has not been set on the search and no decision has been made on interim leadership for the provost for enrollment management position.
DeHaemers was the first full-time hire in the position at SIU since 2011. Prior to her stint at Southern, she spent six years as associate vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at UMKC.
She is set to start at Central Michigan on June 1 and will be paid $220,000, according to the CMU release.
DeHaemers said her contract at SIU ends in May and she wasn’t sure if a contract extension would be given when she started the search process at Central Michigan, but has been in contact with Meera Kommaraju, SIU provost, during the process.