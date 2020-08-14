SIU Carbondale students get financial support to offset pandemic hardships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the state of Illinois will provide about 1,500 students more than $2 million in emergency relief due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the students will receive about $1,400 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. SIU Carbondale received more than $2.068 million to provide students a one-time financial award. The funds can be used in helping students pay past-due bursar account balances, technology needs, such as equipment or internet access, or other unexpected costs resulting from the pandemic. Priority for the funds was given to continuing on-campus undergraduate students.

“Many of our students lost off-campus jobs, need access to technology, and had unforeseen expenses due to the pandemic,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “We are grateful to Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker and his team for providing funds that will help students stay on track to complete their education.”