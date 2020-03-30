SIU Carbondale to refund room and board costs up to 50% for students who didn't return to campus

Southern Illinois University Carbondale students who have not lived on campus since spring break will receive either a credit or reimbursement of up to 50% of their room and board costs, the university announced Monday.
The partial refund students receive will depend upon their housing contract and meal plan, in addition to other factors, such as if part of their room and board was covered by scholarship or financial aid, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler wrote to students in a letter sent Monday.
Further, if students have an outstanding balance on their bursar accounts, their refunds will be credited to the account before any remaining funds are reimbursed. Stettler said the university plans to begin processing reimbursements around mid-April.
Carbondale’s announcement came shortly after the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted to provide broad authority to President Daniel Mahony to reimburse students for services they are no longer using. This is in response to the university moving all classes to online and other distance learning platforms for the rest of the semester to promote social distancing and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
The board traditionally has sole authority to set tuition and fees, and room and board costs. The resolution the board passed Monday did not specify how the reimbursements should be handled, but rather gave the president flexibility to make those determinations in consultation with the chancellors of the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses, and the dean of the SIU School of Medicine. The board held its specially called meeting via Zoom, an online platform.
Mahony told the board the anticipated reimbursements to students are likely to total between $4 million and $5 million at both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses. The campuses will begin by issuing partial refunds for housing and meal plans, and make a decision at a later time about fees, Mahony said.
Fewer than 400 students are presently staying in the dorms on the Carbondale campus out of 1,772 prior to spring break, according to SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith. This does not include students and their relatives in family housing, which is for most their primary residence. Students who continue to live on campus will not receive a refund under the plan announced Monday, Goldsmith said.
Students who did not return to campus but left stuff behind in their dorm will be allowed to pick up their belongings at a later, yet-to-be-determined time.
“Please remember that you may not come to campus to retrieve your belongings until further notice in order to protect everyone’s safety,” Stettler wrote. Students who did not return after spring break are not permitted on campus at this time.
At least two of the four people in Jackson County with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses are SIU Carbondale students. The cases were reported by SIU and Jackson County Health Department officials on Thursday and Saturday. The two young men live in the same residence hall. Over the weekend, SIU Carbondale Interim Chancellor John Dunn said 21 residents of that dorm were placed in quarantine by the health department, and are being fully supported with food and other necessities.
Dunn told the board that none of the other quarantined students have exhibited any concerning symptoms to date. And the two with a confirmed diagnosis are doing “very well, recovering and they’re receiving excellent care,” he said.
