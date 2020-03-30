SIU Carbondale to refund room and board costs up to 50% for students who didn't return to campus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mahony told the board the anticipated reimbursements to students are likely to total between $4 million and $5 million at both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses. The campuses will begin by issuing partial refunds for housing and meal plans, and make a decision at a later time about fees, Mahony said.

Fewer than 400 students are presently staying in the dorms on the Carbondale campus out of 1,772 prior to spring break, according to SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith. This does not include students and their relatives in family housing, which is for most their primary residence. Students who continue to live on campus will not receive a refund under the plan announced Monday, Goldsmith said.

Students who did not return to campus but left stuff behind in their dorm will be allowed to pick up their belongings at a later, yet-to-be-determined time.

“Please remember that you may not come to campus to retrieve your belongings until further notice in order to protect everyone’s safety,” Stettler wrote. Students who did not return after spring break are not permitted on campus at this time.