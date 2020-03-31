SIU Carbondale's Delta Chi fraternity suspended after violating COVID-19 directive

CARBONDALE — The Delta Chi fraternity at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has had its chapter recognition suspended “immediately and indefinitely” for violating the conditions of an administrative directive relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email sent Tuesday to fraternity and sorority leadership.
The directive, issued on March 27 by John Dunn, SIU Carbondale interim chancellor, and Jennifer Jones-Hall, dean of students, ordered the cessation of “any and all in-person activities” in order to comply with the Jackson County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health’s protocol.
That includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which requires Illinoisans stay home except for essential trips, like to get groceries or medicine. Gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned in the state.
“This is to comply with the state mandates, health department policies, and to ensure student safety,” Rachel Dunning, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, wrote in the Tuesday email announcing the suspension.
“Recognize that a Cease and Desist means absolutely no in-person activities may take place,” Dunning wrote in the Tuesday email.
If any chapter was found to be in violation of the cease-and-desist letter, “their chapter recognition at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be revoked immediately and indefinitely,” according to the letter provided to a reporter.
Carbondale Police responded to a house party this past weekend and then reported to university officials that the hosts, members of the Delta Chi fraternity, had violated the directive, according to Jones-Hall.
“It was reported by the Carbondale Police Department that a fraternity in our community blatantly disregarded this message,” Dunning said in the Tuesday email. “This chapter will no longer be recognized by the University immediately and indefinitely.”
University officials have sent correspondence to the fraternity and sorority community in regards to the coronavirus pandemic at least six times since mid-March, according to Dunning.
“Student safety is our number one concern and with the coronavirus crisis that we are in worldwide, our students need to take this seriously,” Jones-Hall said in a Tuesday interview. “Social distancing is required at this point — having an event at your house is not social distancing.”
Jones-Hall said students who were found to have been involved with the incident will be referred to Students Rights and Responsibilities for failure to comply with the directive.
Delta Chi has been a member of the fraternity community at SIU since 1955, according to a 2003 report by the Daily Egyptian, SIU Carbondale's student newspaper. The chapter was reinstated in 2003 after financial woes caused the fraternity to shutter in 1988.
