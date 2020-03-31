SIU Carbondale's Delta Chi fraternity suspended after violating COVID-19 directive

Carbondale Police responded to a house party this past weekend and then reported to university officials that the hosts, members of the Delta Chi fraternity, had violated the directive, according to Jones-Hall.

“It was reported by the Carbondale Police Department that a fraternity in our community blatantly disregarded this message,” Dunning said in the Tuesday email. “This chapter will no longer be recognized by the University immediately and indefinitely.”

University officials have sent correspondence to the fraternity and sorority community in regards to the coronavirus pandemic at least six times since mid-March, according to Dunning.

“Student safety is our number one concern and with the coronavirus crisis that we are in worldwide, our students need to take this seriously,” Jones-Hall said in a Tuesday interview. “Social distancing is required at this point — having an event at your house is not social distancing.”

Jones-Hall said students who were found to have been involved with the incident will be referred to Students Rights and Responsibilities for failure to comply with the directive.

Delta Chi has been a member of the fraternity community at SIU since 1955, according to a 2003 report by the Daily Egyptian, SIU Carbondale's student newspaper. The chapter was reinstated in 2003 after financial woes caused the fraternity to shutter in 1988.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 8 Sad 2 Angry 0