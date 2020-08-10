SIU Carbondale's non-tenure-track faculty union opposes call to move more classes online

Johnson and Wilcoxen further wrote they are concerned about student behavior and the potential spread of COVID-19 as case numbers, largely driven by young adults, continue to rise throughout Jackson County. “We have to listen to what the scientists are telling us, rather than just hoping for the best,” Johnson said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the university’s campus last week to address the “surging” COVID-19 cases in Jackson County and throughout Southern Illinois, calling the situation “worse than in Chicago.”

“I know that coming back to college is a celebratory time for so many young people, but I can’t emphasize enough that we need everybody to do their part in the fight against this pandemic,” Pritzker said during a news conference at the university last week.

Marlow said university administration has been more than “responsive” and “flexible” to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the methods instructors feel comfortable teaching their courses. “What the administration has asked us to do (...) is probably safer than going to the grocery store,” she said. “They’re asking me to stand in the classroom with a mask on and that the students in my class will have masks on, 6 feet apart from me, for a couple of hours a week.”