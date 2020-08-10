SIU Carbondale's non-tenure-track faculty union opposes call to move more classes online

CARBONDALE — The Non-Tenure Track Faculty Association at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has chosen not to join other campus unions in calling for more classes to be held remotely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release from the NTTFA, penned by union acting president Melissa Marlow and the non-tenure-track faculty union’s leadership team, said a full-remote learning experience “does not best represent the desires of the majority” of their organizations’ members. “Our position is to be actively involved in the work of the university task force on reopening so as to design a plan that would grant our members the greatest flexibility in teaching,” they wrote.
The group said they believe efforts should be focused on assisting their members navigate university processes and return-to-work plans “so each member can teach in the mode that best fits their own unique situations and the needs of their students.”
The statement follows calls last week by the presidents of the tenure/tenure-track faculty and graduate assistant unions for a majority-online approach to the fall semester, excluding classes that are deemed essential to be taught face-to-face. David Johnson, the SIU Faculty Association president, and Anna Wilcoxen, Graduate Assistants United president, opined students should largely be encouraged to remain off campus if they have a safe place where they can effectively continue their studies.
Johnson and Wilcoxen further wrote they are concerned about student behavior and the potential spread of COVID-19 as case numbers, largely driven by young adults, continue to rise throughout Jackson County. “We have to listen to what the scientists are telling us, rather than just hoping for the best,” Johnson said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the university’s campus last week to address the “surging” COVID-19 cases in Jackson County and throughout Southern Illinois, calling the situation “worse than in Chicago.”
“I know that coming back to college is a celebratory time for so many young people, but I can’t emphasize enough that we need everybody to do their part in the fight against this pandemic,” Pritzker said during a news conference at the university last week.
Marlow said university administration has been more than “responsive” and “flexible” to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the methods instructors feel comfortable teaching their courses. “What the administration has asked us to do (...) is probably safer than going to the grocery store,” she said. “They’re asking me to stand in the classroom with a mask on and that the students in my class will have masks on, 6 feet apart from me, for a couple of hours a week.”
The NTTFA union leadership said they recognize efforts by the university to take the opinions of constituency groups across campus into account. They note faculty have been advised by the university to only be on campus to teach and carry out other essential functions “in order to best protect the health and safety of the entire campus community,” according to the NTTFA statement.
SIU Carbondale has a unique position in that the campus is built to house and educate upward of 20,000 students, and thus has the ability to prioritize face-to-face instruction due to the availability of physical space to socially distance, according to the statement. Additionally, the non-tenure-track faculty association believes the university’s current reopening plan offers adequate options for students and staff.
“The NTTFA feels the current reopening plan offers processes and protections that ensure the health and safety of our campus community, and also provides the most flexibility to all of our faculty; those who want to teach face-to-face and those who do not or cannot,” the non-tenure-track union leadership wrote.
While some may read different union statements online, Marlow said it’s important to understand there may be differing stances on any one particular issue. “When the general public reads that essay position, they kind of think ‘well the university’s going back to business as usual’ – it's quite different from that.”
Despite a faculty or staff member’s affiliation with a particular union, the NTTFA union leadership wrote it is their “number one mission is to educate the next generation, who are clearly calling on us to teach them in ways that will best further their learning, acculturate them in their chosen professions, as part of the SIU Saluki family and community” – even during a pandemic.
“The university has to go on – the pandemic is eventually going to be over and there’s going to be a university there and we want to make sure it’s the best one that is there after this,” Marlow said. “It’s not just about surviving COVID, it’s about thriving with COVID.”
