SIU celebrates Black History Month with numerous special events in February

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University is recognizing Black History Month with an eclectic blend of special events in February.

“Black History Month is about more than recognizing the struggles African Americans/Blacks have faced in this country,” said Charah McKinzie, coordinator of the Black Resource Center. “It is a celebration of the many Black/African American accomplishments and achievements as well. In the words of the late Maya Angelou, ‘You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.’ The road has not been easy, but each day, we are making strides and taking our rightful place in this world.”

Accessible anywhere

McKinzie noted that the 2021 Black History Month commemoration will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said one upside is that the virtual events are readily available to people no matter where they are. The vast majority of the guest speakers, special entertainment presentations, cultural and artistic activities, and other happenings will be online, and most are open to the general public as well as the campus community. Some events will take place in person with Restore Illinois plan restrictions and safety protocols in place, including social distancing and the use of face masks.