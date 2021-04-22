SIU celebrates Earth Day by awarding grants to 11 sustainability projects

Tao Huang, assistant professor and head of undergraduate studies for the School of Art and Design, said the University hnors program “Seminar in Humanities and Fine Arts: Designing Sustainability” class, is the first sustainability-focused class for many students.

Writing the grant application “helps them think about the opportunities to make a difference for a more sustainable campus and community,” he said. “This process helps them realize that though sustainability is a complex concept, there are plenty of things they can do to help advance and promote sustainability.”

Students in the Community Nutrition class taught by Brenda Green, nutrition instructor in the School of Agricultural Sciences, got real-life experience in writing a grant rather than doing a traditional fictional assignment, assuring they have a skill that’s vital for a registered dietitian, she said.

“The students were able to connect the skills learned from community assessment and apply the information to write their grant. There were some pretty creative grants written and they all worked hard with campus collaborators to make their grants feasible,” Green said.

