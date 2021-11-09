SIU Chancellor Lane cancels Friday classes after series of tragic deaths

After a series of tragic deaths among current students and recent graduates, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane has cancelled classes Friday.

He is encouraging the campus community to use the day as an opportunity to reflect on the losses, check on one another, and care for themselves.

In an email to students Tuesday, Lane referenced the deaths of students Jacob Jurinek, Joseph Ermel and Keeshanna Jackson during the fall semester — as well as May 2021 graduate Dominik Faciano. The chancellor encouraged the campus community to reflect and remember the students.

“Many of you knew at least one of them, and some didn’t know any of them. Regardless, they were and will remain part of the Saluki family,” Lane wrote.

He encouraged the observation of a moment of silence in honor of the deceased and for Friday to be a day of self-care and a day of rest.

Lane said the campus will be open for business Friday, but classes will not meet. According to his message, a variety of services are in place to help faculty and students process loss, grief and anxiety including through the Saluki Cares program, the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services within the SIU Student Health Center and an Employee Assistance Program.

The campus will be closed Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Three student deaths have come in the past 12 weeks.

Jacob Jurinek, a junior in journalism, was killed during the a crowd surge at a concert in Houston last week. Aviation student Joseph Ermel was killed in a motorcycle accident Oct. 27 and freshman Keeshanna Jackson was the victim of an off-campus shooting Aug. 22.

Additionally, May 2021 graduate Dominik Faciano was killed in a Wisconsin airplane crash Sept. 29.

Lane’s email said the latest tragedy comes as students are beginning preparations for final examinations.

“Take this Friday as a day of rest – an opportunity to reset your mind and your spirit. Do something that helps you relax and take a breath to prepare for the next few weeks so that you can come back well prepared for the rest of the fall semester and the spring semester,” he wrote.

Lane's cancellation of classes also comes a day after the campus held a vigil for Jurinek. More than 350 people attended in the Faner Hall plaza Monday night.

