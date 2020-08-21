SIU chancellor: With fall enrollment numbers 'we'll all have something to brag about'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University won’t release official fall enrollment numbers until Friday, but Chancellor Austin Lane said that in this year’s numbers “we’ll all have something to brag about.”

“We’ll have even more bragging rights when we did deeper into the numbers,” he wrote in a blog post on Thursday titled “Three hints about fall enrollment.”

In addition to expressing overall optimism, Lane also suggested watching for a change in the percentage of Southern Illinois students choosing SIU Carbondale, and for positive news in freshman-to-sophomore retention rates.

Lane said that the recruitment of first-time and transfer students has been a university-wide effort, starting with the admissions team.

“Across campus, we have embraced student recruitment as a shared responsibility,” he wrote. “Everyone — not only admissions counselors, academic advisors and faculty members — has become more engaged in the recruitment process. You are making sure that students know we want them at SIU, and you have followed up that commitment by welcoming them warmly this fall, both virtually and in-person.”