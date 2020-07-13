SIU 'closely monitoring' ICE rules for international students studying in US amid pandemic

With SIU planning to offer in-person courses, SIU President Dan Mahony said that the bigger concern for SIU and its international students is what would happen if the pandemic forces the university to halt on-campus classes midway through the semester. If the rule is interpreted to mean that international students would have to suddenly leave rather than being able to shift and complete their coursework online, that “obviously would cause a lot of hardship,” Mahony said.

All four regions of the state’s “Restore Illinois” COVID-19 reopening plan are in Phase 4. This phase allows for colleges and universities to resume on-campus classes with restrictions. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker has noted on numerous occasions that he won’t hesitate to roll back regions to a more restrictive phase to control an outbreak.

SIU’s fall return plan includes contingencies for moving classes online if necessitated by the spread of COVID-19. And after Thanksgiving break, students are expected to complete their coursework fully online.

Carver, in his letter to international students, said that SIU understands that the new federal guidance is “confusing and adds yet one more level of uncertainty as you formulate your own plans to continue your studies under difficult circumstances.”