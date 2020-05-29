SIU condemns 'offensive, hateful' and 'racist' video post by former Saluki pitcher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: This story discusses offensive racial slurs.

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University and several top officials issued statements on Friday morning condemning the “extremely offensive, hateful" and "racist" comments made in a Snapchat video by a May graduate who was a starting pitcher this season for the Saluki baseball team.

In the video, the former student athlete repeatedly uses the “n-word” in a hate-filled message framed by a Martin Luther King Jr. Day filter. It was not immediately clear to the newspaper when the video was made or originally posted. Holiday filters are typically available on Snapchat for a few days surrounding the holidays to which they pertain.

SIU did not identify the recent graduate in its statement; the Snapchat video identifies him as Mason Hiser. A university spokesperson said Hiser enrolled in the summer of 2017, and graduated this May.

The post has been recently shared by others and circulated widely on Facebook. The university's announcement — making clear it was aware of the post, and swiftly condemning its message — came just shortly before the Board of Trustees voted to hire the first African American chancellor of the Carbondale campus in the university's 150-year history.