SIU conductor leads all-state orchestra

Performing in the annual Illinois All-State High School Orchestra is an honor reserved for the state’s most talented young musicians.

For Edward Benyas, professor of oboe and conducting at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, being chosen to direct the orchestra was an honor in its own right.

Benyas, directed the statewide orchestra during the annual Illinois Music Educators Conference, Jan. 27-28 in Peoria. About 1,200 high school students were selected through auditions to perform in the conference’s orchestra, band and chorus ensembles. It was the first time Benyas had been selected for the role.

“It’s a really big honor,” Benyas said. “They normally will bring people from nationally recognized institutions, so it was a nice honor to be chosen.”

Benyas said his review of directors selected to lead the all-state ensembles over the last 25 years did not reveal any others from SIU.

“I honestly think this is the first time anyone from SIU has been invited to direct an all-state band, orchestra or choir,” he said.

He said he was familiar with the conference and the performance. Both of his daughters had been part of the all-state orchestra in previous years.

His role at the conference included leading the selected music students through 13 hours of rehearsals, culminating in a conference-ending performance along with the all-state choir and all-state band. Benyas said the 150-member orchestra was one of the largest groups he has ever conducted.

“It’s a huge number and there are some issue with people being able to play in an ensemble of that size,” he said, adding that the final performance – on top of the ice hockey rink at the Peoria Civic Center – also presented challenges.

“There are no acoustical shells, so it is very different than all of the rehearsals in a hotel ballroom,” he added.

Benyas, who is in his 28th year at SIU, said not only was his appointment as the director of the orchestra recognition for him, but also for SIU.

“It is great for us. There are probably 30 to 50 colleges and universities that set up in the exhibition hall. Being able to have contact with 150 of the top orchestra musicians in Illinois gave us more visibility than we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s great for our recruiting and just to make people aware of SIU.”

