SIU Credit Union gives $500K to Touch of Nature for outdoor pavilion and more

A $500,000 gift from the SIU Credit Union to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center will allow the construction of an outdoor gathering and event center as a compliment to the facility’s expanding network of mountain bike trails.

Touch of Nature Director Tanner said the funds will be used to build an outdoor pavilion, meeting space and restroom facilities near the bicycle trailhead parking area.

“This is a big boost to our mountain bike multi-use trail project,” he said, explaining the facility will boost educational programs and area tourism. “I think we’re going to see a big change in Southern Illinois and that is us becoming a tourist destination for riders.”

Tanner said Touch of Nature currently has about ten miles of bicycle trails, with plans to double or triple the amount.

“We want to reach that 20-mile category and then the 30-mile category because that’s what riders are looking for when they come to an area,” he said.

SIU Credit Union President/CEO Mike Lantrip called Touch of Nature “a shining star.”