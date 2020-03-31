SIU culinary workers speak out about COVID-19 concerns after two students test positive

CARBONDALE — Debbie O’Dell enrolled as a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale at the age of 52 after the Maytag plant in Herrin shut down where she had worked for nearly a decade. When the factory closed, employees were offered financial assistance for job training or to return to school, and she decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

While taking classes, O’Dell worked in the dining halls for extra cash. And after graduation, she decided to stick around because of the stability and benefits the job offered. In 2012, she became a full-time culinary worker at SIU, and has since served thousands of meals to countless students during the past eight years.

Food service workers know that they are classified as “essential” when they accept the job, meaning they have to show up to make sure students are fed even when campus is largely closed, she said. Usually, that duty requires them to battle bad weather to report to work, not a global pandemic caused by a dangerous virus. “We are essential, but we didn’t sign up for this. We signed up for if there is a snowstorm and we have to be there,” she said.