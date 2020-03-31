SIU culinary workers speak out about COVID-19 concerns after two students test positive

CARBONDALE — Debbie O’Dell enrolled as a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale at the age of 52 after the Maytag plant in Herrin shut down where she had worked for nearly a decade. When the factory closed, employees were offered financial assistance for job training or to return to school, and she decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
While taking classes, O’Dell worked in the dining halls for extra cash. And after graduation, she decided to stick around because of the stability and benefits the job offered. In 2012, she became a full-time culinary worker at SIU, and has since served thousands of meals to countless students during the past eight years.
Food service workers know that they are classified as “essential” when they accept the job, meaning they have to show up to make sure students are fed even when campus is largely closed, she said. Usually, that duty requires them to battle bad weather to report to work, not a global pandemic caused by a dangerous virus. “We are essential, but we didn’t sign up for this. We signed up for if there is a snowstorm and we have to be there,” she said.
O’Dell is among the food service and university hall workers at SIU who are raising concerns for their safety after two students on campus tested positive in the past week, and 21 others were quarantined in a precautionary measure. The Jackson County Health Department and SIU confirmed last Thursday that a student tested positive who had recently traveled to Chicago. And on Saturday, SIU said that another student in the same residence hall had tested positive, and that the two had been in close contact.
The other students in the west campus residence hall were quarantined after an investigation by the health department concerning their social interactions with the other two students.
This prompted food workers to raise concerns about their own safety and need to quarantine. As of Saturday, the university shut down its dining halls and is serving students grab-and-go meals that students pick up and take to their dorm rooms to eat. But over the prior two weeks, students were allowed to eat in the dining halls.
During Monday’s special SIU Board of Trustee’s meeting, the board’s secretary read prepared remarks on behalf of AFSCME-represented culinary employees. Collectively, they told the board that they have held back their fears and put students first, but now they are requesting that the university close its residence halls and send students home.
“Our jobs are more than just cooking and cleaning,” they said in the statement. “We are committed to making the students feel at home and comfortable. Through our actions, we help ensure that they will return and continue their education at SIUC.” The workers said they have done this over the past few weeks even though many of them, or their families, are considered high-risk for COVID-19 reactions because of their age or compromised immune systems.
“When we received the message that two of our students tested positive, and 21 other students have been quarantined, this news hit us hard,” they wrote. “All these students passed through our dining facility, and likely interacted with us. We are all now at heightened risk for contracting this illness.”
Interim Chancellor John Dunn was advised by the Jackson County Health Department that it would be an “overreaction” to place culinary employees on temporary leave unless they had direct interaction with one of the students from less than six feet away for 10 minutes or more. Dunn said the university reviewed video footage of the dining hall where the affected students were served, and found that no food workers met that criteria.
Jeremy Noelle, an AFSCME Council 31 union representative for about 100 campus food service workers, said employees are not satisfied with that answer. Many are also offended that Dunn said it would have been an overreaction to send some workers home.
“That’s a slap in the face, and I take great offense to that, and my workers take great offense to that,” Noelle said. “This is a deadly virus that changes day to day. If we are overreacting, I’m proud to be overreacting. My people aren’t disposable.”
In a statement provided to the newspaper, Dunn said he regretted his phrasing as he did not intend to minimize the concerns of the employees. "I have nothing but respect and appreciation for their work, especially during these times," he said. Dunn said that his goal was to convey that employees should not be concerned about exposure based on the level of contact they had with the students.
Hagston, the administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, said his department’s recommendation to the chancellor is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what defines a “close contact” with a person who has COVID-19.
“And so that suggestion to the chancellor was based upon the assumption that the dining hall workers had not been into contact with confirmed cases for that length of time or that close, so they did not meet the definition of a close contact, and therefore did not need to be quarantined,” Hagston said.
Hagston said he did not know specifically why the CDC considers 10-minutes a benchmark for concern, but said the guidance has been in place since the outbreak began in the U.S. “It’s based upon the current science at the time,” he said, noting best practices are subject to change as the situation evolves. Hagston said that everyone should adhere to social distancing policies, wash their hands and stay home to the degree possible. People who must continue to report to work should closely monitor themselves for any symptoms and call their primary care physician or SIH’s COVID-19 hotline for an assessment to determine if a test or other action is warranted, he said.
The union has sent a demand to the university asking officials to tell them which workers had contact of any duration with the quarantined students based on their review of the dining hall video footage.
The Local 878, the AFSCME 31 chapter representing the campus culinary workers, has also filed a grievance over the fact that food care workers are not receiving enhanced pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Food service and residence hall workers typically receive extra pay when campus is closed and they are required to show up despite a campus shutdown.
Typically, these “administrative closure" days are due to weather-related events, Noelle said. But Noelle said the university isn’t offering extra pay through the COVID-19 pandemic because the university isn’t technically closed, even though the vast majority of staff are working off campus. SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said this situation is different because during the stay-at-home order, all employees are expected to work or be available to work, and are therefore being paid their usual rates. During administrative closure, all employees get paid but only "essential' employees are required to work, she said.
Chris Dueker, another culinary worker at SIU, said he was glad to see the university move to grab-and-go style food delivery over the weekend. He wishes they would have done that sooner. But overall, Dueker said he feels that employees are being heard by their supervisors, and that the university is taking steps to protect people like him.
“The workers are happy to be working, and even though the carry-out is slow, we do appreciate the opportunity to work,” he said. Dueker said he hopes the university will consider enhanced pay for the employees on the front lines considering that they are putting themselves at risk to help keep the university operational.
Two other food service and university hall workers also shared their concerns with The Southern, but did not want to speak publicly out of concerns about how it might affect their work situation.
In a letter to staff last week, Director of University Housing Jon Shaffer said that the Jackson County Health Department and Student Health Services is monitoring students confined to their rooms, and University Hall staff are delivering meals to them wearing “a thorough outfit of personal protective equipment.” Chancellor Dunn told board trustees that the two students with confirmed cases are recovering well, and that no other students had developed symptoms as of Monday.
Among other precautionary measures, Shaffer said in his letter that University Housing has begun providing N95 masks for certain employees “to exercise the utmost in prevention for our staff and students.” “While the CDC maintains that masks are not necessary in virus protection … we’re happy to provide the peace of mind these masks may bring,” Shaffer wrote.
Shaffer also said he’s been asked repeatedly if he’s concerned for his safety. “The answer is no, not really. Having worked with the Health Department and our Health Services, and in seeing all the precautions we have in place, I feel safer here than I do going to the grocery store,” he said in the communication with his employees. Still, Shaffer said he appreciates fully that this is “a very scary time.”
