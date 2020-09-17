SIU cutting $10.4 million from general operating budget, plus $3 million from Athletics

The School of Medicine in Springfield has faced some of the most significant budgetary challenges related to COVID-19 because it had to significantly reduce its clinic services during the early weeks of the pandemic. Though, SIU President Dan Mahony noted that trend is starting to reverse.

Phil Gilbert, chair of the SIU Board of Trustees, said that these are challenging times, and “we’re doing the best we can with the uncertainty that we have." Gilbert noted that the governor has directed state agencies to prepare for cuts of up to 5% this year if Congress doesn’t extend further assistance to state governments. Republicans and Democrats in Washington have been at loggerheads for weeks over a second CARES Act stimulus bill, with President Donald Trump saying he opposes bailing out Democrat-run states that were in poor fiscal condition prior to the pandemic. Illinois' yearslong budget challenges are well documented, though the pandemic has created new and immediate budgetary challenges for state and local governments nationwide, as well as universities.

Mahony said campus leaders are doing all they can to prepare for budget cuts, including by building in a cushion should they not receive as much in state appropriations as expected, while also hoping for some relief from Congress. “If there’s additional federal support, that would help out the budget enormously,” he said.