SIU Day of Giving goes online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions

CARBONDALE — Each year, Southern Illinois University’s Day of Giving poses its own set of unique challenges. This year, organizers had to get extra creative to host an event within COVID-19 restrictions.

At this point, about one year into the pandemic, most people are used to the new ways of engaging with the quarantined world. Concerts are livestreamed; benefits are held through Zoom. Even with a year to watch and learn how other organizations have adapted fundraising efforts, reinventing even part of the wheel for SIU’s Day of Giving was no small order.

Instead of a live, in-person event and donation tables throughout campus, this year’s Day of Giving will be livestreamed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on the SIU Alumni Association Facebook page, facebook.com/siualumni. Foundation CEO Matt Kupec talked about these changes with The Southern Tuesday.

“We think we are going to be able to reach more of our Saluki nation,” Kupec said of the livestream. He said throughout the eight-hour event, there will be 22 segments highlighting the many areas of study SIU has to offer, and the broadcast will feature 117 videos. Kupec said this format gives the foundation a chance to showcase many of the great things happening at university.