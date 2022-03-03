SIU Day of Giving tops $3.5 million in donations

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Day of Giving garnered more than 2,400 donations totaling over $3.5 million in gifts – a new record for the 24-hour fundraiser. In all, the campaign has raised more than $10 million. Last year, the university raised $2.8 million.

The event included an eight-hour livestream broadcast featuring interviews with university leaders, faculty and staff members as well as video segments about many of SIU’s majors, facilities and programs. It was the second year of the livestream broadcast from the WSIU-TV studios. The COVID-19 pandemic made the initial livestream in 2021 a necessity, but one that worked out well.

“We were the only university to go live last year, and it was so terrific that we knew we had to do it again,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. He served as host for the livestream.

Broadcast on the SIU Alumni Association’s Facebook page, followers were able to comment and interact with the livestream as Kupec made real-time announcements about gifts and other important news.

Among academic programs, the School of Medicine raised more than $756,000, followed by the College of Liberal Arts with more than $723,000, according to a media release from the SIU Foundation.

Donors to the Balancing Education, Experience, and Reality (B.E.E.R.) Scholarship continued their tradition of Day of Giving support by combining to make nearly 700 gifts and raising more than $52,000. The scholarship program was established in 2019 by members of a Facebook group dedicated to Carbondale in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Other scholarship and campus programs including the Touch of Nature Environmental Center, the SIU Alumni Association, the Marching Salukis and the Student Multi-Cultural Resource Center all received support during the one-day campaign.

“Once again, Salukis everywhere came together and showed their spirit,” Kupec said. “We were awed by the outpouring of support throughout the day.”

Kupec called the Day of Giving “one of the best days of the year at SIU.”

“Our alumni and donors make it so much fun. They have made it into an unbelievable success,” he said.

