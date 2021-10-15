SIU dedicates alumni plaza, renames Alumni Center

Two alumni-focused activities held as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Homecoming activities Friday officially dedicated the Saluki Alumni Plaza and renamed the offices of the SIU Alumni Association thanks to a $500,000 gift.

The donation from alumni siblings Julie Guida and Scott Moller will provide long-term support to the association, whose offices in the C-wing of Woody Hall will now be known as the Guida-Moller Family Alumni Center.

“This being the largest gift in the history of the association, it’s only fitting we honor the gesture by renaming our organization’s home base,” said Jeff Gleim, executive director of the association. “Even before now, though, both Scott and Julie have been wonderful advocates for SIU. They’ve done more than we could ever ask, and we’re proud their names will become part of our beautiful campus.”

Moller, a 1985 alumnus, heads the Chicagoland-based Moller Family Foundation. He was managing partner of Marketing Werks, a consumer engagement company he co-founded with Guida, a 1979 SIU alumna, and sold in 2013. She oversees the Gida Family foundation.

“We feel fortunate to give back to the university that gave so much to us,” Moller said. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to commemorate our time at SIU with this naming.”

According to a media release from the association, the Guida-Moller Family Alumni Center occupies the lower two floors of Woody Hall’s C-wing. It houses staff offices for the SIU Alumni Association, a meeting and activity room for the Student Alumni Council, as well as conference and business space available to alumni. In addition, the center also houses a large outdoor tent in the Alumni Center Courtyard, a space renovated with funding from a gift by the Class of 1967.

Saluki Alumni Plaza

Also Friday, the university formally dedicated Saluki Alumni Plaza in area located between Woody and Pulliam Halls on the northern edge of the campus. During the dedication ceremony, university recognized alumni and other donors who had contributed to the project.

The plaza includes benches, planters and plaques around a statue of three saluki dogs, positioned in a running formation representing alumni as well as current and future SIU students. Created by alumnus John Medwedeff of Medwedeff Forge and Design in Murphysboro, the statue was placed in June 2020. A formal dedication was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initiated by the association’s board in 2018, extensive fundraising was conducted to establish the plaza as a landmark space on the Carbondale campus.

SIU Alumni Association Board of Directors member Larry Mieldezis called the plaza a “centerpiece” during Friday’s dedication ceremony.

“We thought this would be a destination for people who would visit campus to take pictures, spend time with family, reminisce or think about the future and we were absolutely right about all of that,” he said. “It has become an iconic landmark on campus and it didn’t even need a formal introduction to become that.”

