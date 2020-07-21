SIU earns fifth consecutive Tree Campus USA honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University has earned national recognition as a 2019 Tree Campus USA for its commitment to a green and sustainable campus and effective urban forest management. It’s the fifth consecutive year the Arbor Day Foundation has honored the university.

SIU is one of just 401 universities across the nation and one of 21 in the state to earn the recognition.

“The Tree Campus USA designation acknowledges our commitment to education, community outreach, and environmental stewardship,” said Dave Tippy, superintendent of grounds.

To achieve the standard, a university must meet five sustainable campus forestry standards, and Tippy said that despite the most unusual year this has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SIU has still illustrated its ongoing commitment, proving its commitment to healthy trees and to involving students, faculty and staff in conservation and sustainability.

The university has a campus tree-care inventory and plan, which is kept updated, and an active tree advisory committee comprised of arborists, forestry faculty, grounds and sustainability staff and students. The group helps assure effective campus forestry management and oversees the campus tree plan.