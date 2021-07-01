SIU earns high marks for serving military and veterans

The office also features a computer room complete with printers and encryption capabilities for use as needed. In addition, there is a lounge with television, snacks and games where students can relax, a conference room, and quiet rooms where veterans can de-stress alongside a fireplace as they listen to pleasant sounds.

“The fact that we have this space is great,” Copeland said, noting that other universities have used SIU’s center as a model for their campuses.

In addition to the ROTC programs, SIU’s Student Veterans Organization, a registered student organization, is an official chapter of the Student Veterans of America. The group provides students a chance to socialize with other veterans, build their resumes and engage in meaningful activities.

The university supports student veterans through activities that build camaraderie too, including tailgates for football, volleyball and baseball games. Although some activities had to be curtailed due to the pandemic, Copeland said his office continued to find ways to provide support and assistance, albeit in virtual ways at times.

“We do good work for veterans and members of the military, as well as their families, and we find a way to get it done,” he said.

Extended services