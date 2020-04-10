SIU economic development experts available to assist businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — Staff with SIU Carbondale’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development are available to help as businesses, particularly small businesses, deal with the impact of safety protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff members are assisting by both telephone and virtual connections. In addition, free informational webinars are being held to help businesses.

“The COVID-19 virus has had a major impact on the operation and future of many businesses in Southern Illinois but we are here to help businesses navigate through these uncertain times,” Greg Bouhl, director entrepreneurship and business development for SIU, said.

There are a variety of federal and state resources to help businesses, including some funding available in the form of loans and some that won’t have to be repaid, according to Bouhl.

One session is geared specifically toward helping small business operators learn about resources, new programs and the latest information. “The COVID-19 Programs and Resources for Illinois Small Businesses” webinar is set for 3 p.m. on April 14.

Topics include:

• Economic Injury Disaster Loan

• Payroll Protection Program