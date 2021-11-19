SIU engineering and computer science programs recognized by U.S. News & World Report

CARBONDALE — U.S. News & World Report is including Southern Illinois University Carbondale on its “Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs”, “Best Engineering Graduate Programs”, and “Best Computer Science Graduate Programs” for 2022.

About 400 colleges and universities offer at least one engineering degree, but not all engineering programs are ranked by the publication.

“For us to be included among U.S. News’ best undergraduate engineering programs, its best engineering graduate programs, and its best computer science graduate programs speaks highly of what we have to offer students,” said Xiaoqing “Frank” Liu, dean of the College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics. “Students know that our personal approach, coupled with our high-quality programs, means they will receive a top-notch education at SIU, which will open a world of opportunities in whichever field they choose upon graduation.”

SIU is ranked No.183 among undergraduate engineering programs in the colleges with doctoral programs in the nation. SIU is known for its strong undergraduate engineering programs, where a very low student-faculty ratio and small class sizes promote personal attention and student success.

SIU has excellent engineering and computer science graduate programs. Individually, SIU’s civil engineering graduate program ranked No. 134 and its computer science graduate program ranked No. 147, while computer engineering graduate program came in at No. 146.

SIU’s electrical engineering graduate program ranked No. 155 while its mechanical engineering graduate program ranked No. 159.

“The rankings show we bring tremendous value to our students,” Liu said. “These ratings speak for themselves, but especially when considering our size, these rankings speak volumes about the quality of our programs.” The high-quality programs are leading to more students choosing SIU for their engineering education. The number of undergraduate freshmen in the college increased by almost 79% this fall compared with 2020, achieving its highest level since 2017.

“Notable rankings of our programs by U.S. News & World Report is positive to student recruitment and will attract more students to our programs in the college,” Liu said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0