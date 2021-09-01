SIU enrollment dips slightly; new student numbers point to rebound, leaders say

He said he will be meeting soon with representatives of local community colleges to thank them for sending their graduates to SIU. The number of new transfer students at SIU was up 3.5% over last fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lane said recruitment of new students has been especially challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t have recruiters going into schools. We couldn’t visit, we couldn’t do some of the things we typically do. We had to get creative and work harder to reach those students and to get them here,” Lane explained.

The larger freshmen class and nearly flat enrollment numbers are good news for the region, Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry said.

“I think it is fantastic news. Having a large freshman class is a great big leap in the right direction,” he said.

Henry reiterated the university’s importance to the city both economically and culturally. To make his point, he recalled a conversation he had with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last week while visiting Carbondale.

“He asked me, ‘If there was one thing; if you could have a magic wand and have it happen in Carbondale, what would it be?’ My answer immediately was growing enrollment at SIU because with that, everything else will follow,” Henry said.