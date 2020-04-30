SIU enrollment numbers provide 'reasons for optimism' despite uncertain times

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University President Daniel Mahony said he is “cautiously optimistic” that enrollment may remain steady across the university despite uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said it’s “far too early to predict” what enrollment will look like within the SIU system, but “there are certainly some positive signs for the fall 2020 semester,” he said. He said SIU is seeing increases in housing deposits across its campuses. And while enrollment to date is down somewhat compared to this time last year, it’s not to the magnitude that other institutions are experiencing, he said.
Mahony told the SIU Board of Trustees during its Thursday morning meeting that “the numbers we are seeing are actually quite good and provide some reasons for optimism.”
Nationally, higher education enrollment is expected to take a battering. Mahony said that some trade groups, such as the American Council on Education, which represents hundreds of colleges and universities, is predicting a 15% drop in higher education enrollment. He said other estimates peg the potential decline at as much as 20%. That’s compared to recent-year trends of enrollment declines of 1% to 2% nationally.
SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Interim SIU Carbondale Chancellor John Dunn both said that they feel good about fall enrollment heading into late spring. Pembrook said that recruiting close to home is going well. Dunn congratulated those on the Carbondale campus who have worked to retool recruitment and retention strategies.
“That’s a good point of pride and I’m pleased with the people doing the good, hard work to make that happen,” Dunn said. Pembrook and Dunn both said that an area where they will likely struggle related to enrollment is with international students because of travel restrictions and other issues related to COVID-19.
While encouraged comparatively to the national higher education scene, Mahony noted that there are still a lot of uncertainties facing SIU in the months ahead.
A systemwide task force will begin meeting Friday to prepare to reopen campus for the fall 2020 semester. It will also work to prepare various contingency plans for if that’s not possible because of the novel coronavirus.
“To be clear, our goal is to have on-ground education and to be as close as possible to normal when we come back in the fall,” he said. “This would be the best for our students and their educational experience, and if we can do it safely, it is what we need to do.”
Mahony said that SIU has faced financial losses during this time, as have most universities. But the severity of the damage won’t be known for some time, as much of SIU’s financial standing is predicated upon enrollment and the state budget for the coming fiscal year.
The SIU School of Medicine has been hit particularly hard because of a decline in clinical revenue, he said.
Dunn and Pembrook also addressed their plans to honor graduates with traditional May commencement scuttled by the virus. Both campuses are planning virtual celebrations. Dunn said that talks are ongoing about a make-up graduation ceremony in August, if possible. He said other options on the table include allowing spring graduates to walk in commencement ceremonies in December, or a year from now, to celebrate their accomplishments.
In a Q&A with reporters after the meeting, Mahony also addressed plans for selecting the next chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus. Dunn took over on an interim basis in December 2018, upon the untimely death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno. A national search was launched for a new chancellor, and interviews were conducted virtually in late April. One of the finalists, Lamar University President Kenneth Evans, withdrew his candidacy on Monday.
Mahony said a selection will be made from the final two candidates: Susan Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, and former Texas Southern University President Austin Lane. Mahony said he’s received significant feedback from members of the chancellor search committee and others in the broader community.
He has not made an offer yet, but said he plans to announce his selection before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting in July.
Dunn’s contract for interim chancellor is scheduled to run through December, but allows him to leave sooner with three-months’ notice. Since the search for a new chancellor was progressing on schedule with a target start date of July 1, Dunn went through the formality of giving that notice on March 30, said SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith.
A final exit date has not been established. Goldsmith said that Dunn has communicated that he would be willing to work with the president on alternative strategies if needed related to his departure.
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
The Saluki sound: Marching Salukis entertain Southern Illinois for nearly 60 years
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.