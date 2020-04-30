SIU enrollment numbers provide 'reasons for optimism' despite uncertain times

“That’s a good point of pride and I’m pleased with the people doing the good, hard work to make that happen,” Dunn said. Pembrook and Dunn both said that an area where they will likely struggle related to enrollment is with international students because of travel restrictions and other issues related to COVID-19.

While encouraged comparatively to the national higher education scene, Mahony noted that there are still a lot of uncertainties facing SIU in the months ahead.

A systemwide task force will begin meeting Friday to prepare to reopen campus for the fall 2020 semester. It will also work to prepare various contingency plans for if that’s not possible because of the novel coronavirus.

“To be clear, our goal is to have on-ground education and to be as close as possible to normal when we come back in the fall,” he said. “This would be the best for our students and their educational experience, and if we can do it safely, it is what we need to do.”

Mahony said that SIU has faced financial losses during this time, as have most universities. But the severity of the damage won’t be known for some time, as much of SIU’s financial standing is predicated upon enrollment and the state budget for the coming fiscal year.