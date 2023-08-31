CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois University Carbondale tribute event originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, to commemorate the contributions and legacy of the late Harvey Welch Jr., SIU alumnus and leader, has been postponed until a later date.

Representatives of SIU and ROTC are coordinating with Welch’s family to reschedule the event to honor the Centralia native who was the first Black player on the Saluki basketball team in 1951 and SIU’s first Black Air Force ROTC graduate. After a 20-year career in the Air Force, he returned to his alma mater for a second career as an SIU dean and vice chancellor for student affairs.