SIU Faculty Association calls for university to halt investigation into indicted math professor

CARBONDALE — The SIU Faculty Association is urging the administration to halt its disciplinary investigation into a Chinese math professor indicted by the Department of Justice through the “China Initiative” created during the Trump administration.

On April 21, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of Professor Mingqing Xiao, accusing him of “concealing support from the Chinese government and a Chinese university” in a grant application to the National Science Foundation.

Nearly simultaneously, the university announced it was initiating an investigation into Professor Xiao based on the indictment and removed Xiao from his teaching and research duties.

SIU declined comment Thursday, except to say:

“This is a personnel matter, and the following represents all the university has to say: Mingqing Xiao has been placed on administrative leave, pending the university’s investigation into the issue.”

In October, a superseding indictment was filed against Xiao adding the additional charges of wire fraud, tax fraud and the failure to report a foreign bank account, according to previous reporting from The Southern.

“We find this behavior reprehensible and frightening in a country where the rule of law and presumption of innocence is supposed to mean something,” SIUCFA President Anne Fletcher said in the group's release. “We believe the federal charges against Professor Xiao should also be dismissed and further, the university should discontinue the disciplinary investigation against Professor Xiao and restore him to his teaching and research duties.”

Xiao is a 30-year resident of the United States and became a United States citizen in 2006. He has been a mathematics professor at SIUC since 2000.

“Eerily reminiscent of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans in the 1940’s and the McCarthy era witch hunts of the 1950’s that destroyed so many American lives and careers, the China Initiative fuels anti-Asian sentiments, hostility, and xenophobia. And it threatens the livelihood of our institutions of higher education, the talented professionals we employ, the students we educate, and the communities we serve,” Professor Edward Benyas said in the release.

On Nov. 9, the SIUC Faculty Senate also encouraged the SIUC community to sign onto the Stanford Letter calling for an end to the “China Initiative.”

“We urge faculty, students and the general public to familiarize themselves with the issues at stake when freedom to research is constricted with ethnicity as a main focal point by reading and signing onto the Stanford Letter, which is signed by faculty from across the country and urges the DOJ to end ‘The China Initiative,’” Fletcher said.

