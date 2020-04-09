SIU faculty join statewide effort to manufacture critical COVID-19 test ingredient

The local Staples store is printing vitally needed labels for testing vials and other items, which will help keep faculty safe and organized during the process.

“Our faculty, as individuals, are strong in our own ways, but together, unified behind a common goal, we can move heaven and earth,” Hamilton-Brehm said.

The state’s call for supplementing stockpiles of critically short materials especially targeted universities with strong biology, biochemistry, physiology and laboratory training and research programs, Geisler said.

“I am glad that our faculty have answered the call, and in the last few days, I have gotten a lot of different departments and schools within SIU volunteering supplies, offering to help and generally being very supportive of our effort,” he said.

Hamilton-Brehm said the ongoing effort is part of the war on the virus, and SIU faculty were pleased to be able to do their part.

“My uncles and cousins fought in World War II. This is not like the war they fought in, but my skills as a microbiologist put my colleagues and me in a unique situation where we can contribute in a very meaningful way,” he said. “Making a media recipe is mundane and something we do all the time, but in this situation, it will help contain the virus so that it cannot hide anymore. When the virus cannot hide, we will be able to be near our loved ones again.”