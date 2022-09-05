SIU fermentation science students chosen for national beer club subscription

Beer lovers across the country are getting a taste of Southern Illinois thanks to a collaboration between Lazy Dog Restaurants and fermentation science students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The California-based restaurant company offers a quarterly “beer club,” sending subscribers a sampling of craft beers specifically developed within a certain theme. Autumn’s “Mad Science,” kit features an the eight-pack of beers developed by four collegiate brewing programs: Colorado State University, University of California-Davis, University of South Florida and SIU.

At each institution, students were responsible for developing the beer’s concept, brewing a sample batch and working with brew masters to fine-tune formulation. Once a recipe was set, they worked with marketers to name the beer within the “Mad Science” framework. Subscribers to the service receive two cans of each of the beers featured in the quarterly club release. The beer is also available on tap at the 40-plus Lazy Dog restaurants across the country.

SIU’s entry, called “Time Traveler,” paired medieval Belgian yeasts from the fifth century with 21st century hops to create their beer. Lazy Dog Beer Club calls the brew, “a dry-hopped Belgian ale,” and in promotional materials for the release, said, “The pilsner and biscuit malts and corn sugar in the ingredients create a light, biscuit malt flavor with tropical fruit taste.”

Brandon Harris, a senior in fermentation science from Austin, Texas said he is proud that a brew he helped to develop is getting national exposure.

“It’s interesting to know that something that we spent time on was professionally brewed and distributed,” he said. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Matt McCarroll, director of the SIU Fermentation Science Institute, said the restaurant chain reached out to the program about participating.

“I think we were able to get that opportunity just by being positioned with the program which we have developed here,” he said.

Lazy Dog Director of Public Relations Sara Swiger said, “What we really liked about SIU is that its bachelor of science of fermentation science one of seven programs nationally recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, plus it is an added bonus that we have locations in Illinois, so they’re on home turf.”

The chain counts two Chicagoland restaurants among the 45 in the country, with a majority of locations in California.

Information about each brew and the colleges that developed them is included in a booklet sent out with the subscription kit.

“This is very exciting for us for a couple of reasons,” McCarroll explained. “One, it helps get the word out about the program at SIU and, equally or more importantly, it gives our students the opportunity to experience bringing an idea to fruition –a beer that starts out on paper and bringing that to a finished product that actually gets out to consumers.”

The “Mad Science” collection was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing of Alpine, Wyoming and subscription members received two 16-ounce samples of each of the four collegiately-developed beers in their kit. Lazy Dog made a donation to each of the university’s scholarship funds to assist student pursing brewing professions.